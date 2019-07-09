Correction: Ricketts Business Tour story

In a story July 8 about Nebraska winning an economic development award, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in June that the state had received the Governor's Cup award from Site Selection magazine. Ricketts announced and accepted that award in March.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Ricketts to visit Nebraska businesses for Governor's Cup

Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning to visit more than a dozen Nebraska businesses as part of a victory tour for the state's recent win of a national economic development award

Ricketts will kick off the tour Tuesday with a visit to NelNet in Lincoln. He also is expected to visit Omaha, Columbus, Norfolk, Bloomfield, Minden and Sidney.

Ricketts announced in March that Nebraska had won the 2018 Governor's Cup from Site Selection magazine for the most economic development projects per capita for the third consecutive year. Texas won the award for the most projects overall.

The 65-year-old Atlanta-based magazine has awarded the Governor's Cup annually since 1998, based on new and expanded corporate facilities.