Heather Mills gets UK phone hacking apology, payout

Heather Mills speaks outside Rolls Building at the end of her legal phone-hacking claim against News Group Newspapers, in London, Monday July 8, 2019. Businesswoman and campaigner, Heather Mills, settled her claim Monday over phone-hacking against News Group Newspapers (NGN), for a public apology and an undisclosed sum. Kirsty O'Connor

Heather Mills and her sister have received an apology and a settlement from the defunct News of the World tabloid over the hacking of their phones.

Mills, the ex-wife of Paul McCartney, and her sister Fiona Mills both received a formal apology in Britain's High Court on Monday.

A representative of the tabloid said it apologized for "the distress caused to them by the invasion of their privacy by individuals working for or on behalf of the News of the World."

The size of what was called a "substantial settlement" hasn't been revealed.

Heather Mills is one of a number of celebrities who have received settlements in the prolonged phone hacking scandal.

The Mills' lawyer said the hacking had damaged relationships with their friends and families.