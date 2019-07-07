Business

Agriculture camp covers farm safety topics for young people

The Associated Press

TYNDALL, S.D.

An agriculture seminar in South Dakota is looking to promote farm safety for young people.

The Yankton Press & Dakotan reports that the Bon Homme County 4-H and the Bon Homme FFA Chapter is hosting a farm safety camp Monday at the 4-H Building in Tyndall.

The program will cover a variety of topics, including safety involving guns, grain, animals, vehicles and electrical systems. The camp is open to all youths ages 5 and older.

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health reports that nearly 250 agricultural workers suffer a serious injury or death every day.

The safety camp will be followed by a Farmers Union program that will focus on the importance of reduce, reuse and recycle.

