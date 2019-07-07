Milwaukee official: Funding at risk for streetcar project

Milwaukee's development commissioner says funding for a proposed streetcar extension is at risk because the project has been stuck in committee and is running months behind schedule.

Mayor Tom Barrett announced his plan in May to direct $46.8 million in tax incremental financing to the construction of an extension to West Wisconsin Avenue ahead of next summer's Democratic National Convention, as well as preliminary engineering of extensions north and south of the city.

Development Commissioner Rocky Marcoux tells the Journal Sentinel the delays could impact funding from two tax incremental financing districts that expire in 2022 and 2024. The money is unavailable after that point.

The project has been held up in the Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee over concerns from two aldermen who want changes to the plan.