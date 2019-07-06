Loans offered to help small businesses hurt by Ohio flooding

The U.S. Small Business Administration says loans are being made available to help certain Ohio businesses affected by excessive rain and flooding in January and February.

The agency says Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available in nine neighboring counties, mostly in southeastern Ohio. Those counties are Athens, Coshocton, Guernsey, Licking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry and Washington.

The loans of up to $2 million are offered for affected small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations. The administration says eligibility is determined based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources.

Local governments, state agencies and certain nonprofit organizations in some of those counties also had access to other assistance under a federal disaster declaration granted in April.