Something will be missing from LGBTQ float: LGBTQ children

Organizers in a western North Carolina town who built a parade float built to show support for LGBTQ children who face bullying are banning children from the float because of threats they've received on social media.

Rebecca Allen tells the Winston-Salem Journal that the float in Sparta's Fourth of July parade Saturday will show LGBTQ children in the town of about 1,700 people that they're loved. Allen is the mother of a transgender son.

But anyone under 18 years old will observe from a designated cheering section and won't march in the parade because organizers say they've received threats. Sparta Police Chief Bob Lane says his officers will take extra precautions because of social media comments.

Sparta is located in Alleghany County, about 70 miles (112 km) northwest of Winston-Salem.