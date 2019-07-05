Airport commission tells Uber driver to drop sign

An Uber driver is in a fight with Twin Cities airport officials over a sign on his car.

The Star Tribune reports Paul Linnee of Bloomington has a sign on his car that reads "UBER-PAUL." He says the sign helps riders at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport identify him.

But the Metropolitan Airports Commission has ordered him to drop the sign or quit serving the airport.

Commission regulations prohibit advertisements on ride-sharing vehicles and the panel considers Linnee's sign an ad.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan also says that the sign creates confusion because many ride-share drivers have the same name. He says if customers started looking for names on cars many riders would get into the wrong vehicle, creating a safety risk.

Linnee says the commission's edict is ridiculous.