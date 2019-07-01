Rhode Island gas prices up for first time since early May

Rhode Island's gas prices are up for the first time since early May thanks to higher crude oil prices as well as increased demand, a shrinking supply, and the closure of a major refinery in Philadelphia.

AAA Northeast reports that the average cost of a gallon of self-serve, regular jumped 3 cents in the past week to $2.70.

Rhode Islanders are still paying a penny per gallon less than the national average. The in-state, per-gallon average a year ago was 22 cents higher.

AAA found gas selling for as low as $2.55 per gallon and as high as $2.99.

AAA says 41 million motorists are expected to drive this week to celebrate the July Fourth holiday.