University of Missouri gets $8.6 million grant for center

The University of Missouri's College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources has received an $8.6 million federal grant for a new research center.

The university announced Wednesday that it had received the grant from the National Institute of Health. The five-year grant will go toward the Swine Somatic Genome Editing Center, where researchers from across the country will use wild pigs to develop delivery methods for gene-editing compounds.

The Columbia Missourian reports the center is the latest addition to NIH's Somatic Cell Gene Editing Consortium, which researches tools for genome editing in human patients.

The center will operate out of an existing university research facility after it is renovated to meet federal standards.