Price of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts down 3 cents

Massachusetts gas prices continue to drop.

AAA Northeast said Monday that the average cost of a gallon of self-serve, regular has fallen to $2.64, 3 cents lower than a week ago.

The Massachusetts price is 2 cents lower than the national average for the same grade, and 23 cents lower than the Bay State price a year ago.

AAA found a per-gallon price of as low as $2.42 and as high as $3.05.

AAA says lower prices could entice motorists to travel more this summer and even take some last minute road trips.