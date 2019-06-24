Business
Utah tech center undergoes $8.6M revitalization project
A Utah office park that was built by the company credited with launching the state's tech industry has undergone an $8.6 million revitalization project.
The Daily Herald reported Sunday that a reopening ceremony was held last week for the 14-building Canyon Park Tech Center in Orem.
The 85-acre (34-hectare) campus was the former home of WordPerfect, a word processing software company.
The Muller Company, a real estate investment and development firm, acquired the campus two years ago.
Canyon Park operations manager Justin Farnsworth says the company has renovated building lobbies and improved infrastructure.
A fitness facility and a park-like hangout area were also added — spaces that Farnsworth says were inspired by the Silicon Valley tech campuses.
