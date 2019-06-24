17-year-old puts in bid to run for a Tennessee City Council

A Tennessee high school student bothered by a property tax increase has announced his intention to run for city council.

The Daily News Journal reports 17-year-old Zach Ouellette will run for a spot on the Murfreesboro City Council in 2020 because members aren't listening to their constituents.

The council approved a bill two weeks ago that would raise property tax by about 36% and annual trash fees by 50%.

Ouellette says the city should look into its spending budget and reduce from there instead of raising taxes. He says residents will suffer under the increase and the tax hikes are funding things constituents don't even use.

Ouellette says he's a conservative and wants to give back to the community. He'll be 18 before the August 2020 election.