Ohio says shutting Michigan pipeline would impact refineries

Operators of refineries in Ohio say a potential shutdown of a Great Lakes oil pipeline in Michigan could push up their costs or even force them to close.

Michigan's governor wants the company that owns the oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac to finish its replacement within two years, but the company says it can't be done until 2024.

Talks over the timeline broke down earlier this month.

Environmentalists are demanding an immediate shutdown because they say a rupture could contaminate hundreds of miles of open waters.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This past week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a letter asking her to not let the pipeline shut down permanently.

He says Ohio has two refineries near Toledo and hundreds of jobs that rely on the pipeline.