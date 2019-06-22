More than 90 fire trucks expected at annual NC festival

Almost 100 fire trucks are expected at the festival in their honor being held at the North Carolina Transportation Museum.

The 5th annual Fire Truck Festival happens Saturday at the museum in Spencer . At least 90 trucks are registered for the festival, including the Charlotte Fire Department's 1861 Neptune Hand-Powered Pumper and special commemorative locomotives from Norfolk Southern Corp. and CSX.

The N.C. Forest Service helicopter will be there, weather permitting.

The events include a tribute to firefighters, a fire safety obstacle course and a fire truck parade. Admission starts at $6 for adults and is less for seniors, military members, firefighters and children.

The museum also will offer rides aboard the regular passenger train and the caboose train. Admission that includes a train ride starts at $12.