Rhode Island House to vote on nearly $10B state budget

Rhode Island's House of Representatives is voting on a nearly $10 billion state budget.

House leaders say they're hoping to vote Friday night, but they could adjourn for the day and return Saturday if the debate goes late.

The $9.97 billion budget would expand the state's pre-kindergarten program and add six new medical marijuana dispensaries, bringing the total to nine. It would create a board of trustees for the University of Rhode Island.

It does not include Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's proposals for legalizing recreational marijuana, expanding the state's free college tuition program or adding new taxes.

Raimondo called the budget a "mixed bag." She praised investments in pre-kindergarten and education, a top priority, but said she's concerned it provides less funding than she requested for job training and economic development.