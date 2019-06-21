Business
Low unemployment holds steady, continues streak in Maine
Unemployment has held steady at low levels in Maine in the month of May.
The Maine Department of Labor says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3% in May was unchanged from April, and from the same period a year ago.
Labor experts say the unemployment rate has been below 4 percent for 41 straight months, which is a state record. Maine's unemployment rate remained below the nationwide rate of 3.6% in May.
New England's regional unemployment rate was 3.1%, with rates in the states ranging between 2.1% and 3.8%. The low number was in Vermont and the high number was in Connecticut.
Maine has 22,800 unemployed people — little changed from past estimates.
Comments