Shells used to lessen projects’ impact on city’s environment

A nonprofit and South Carolina city are building oyster shell reefs to lessen the environmental impact of planned construction projects.

The Post and Courier reports The Citadel Foundation and city of Charleston are building the reefs along the Ashley River. The newspaper says entities are often required to mitigate construction projects' impact on wetlands, and the city and nonprofit are splitting the mitigation project costs.

The foundation is a nonprofit that raises money for The Citadel school and plans to use the reefs to mitigate the impact of dredging a channel to the river and constructing a student pier and boating center. The mitigation project helped the city obtain permits for the next phase of a deep-tunnel drainage system along a parkway. The reefs may be finished in August.