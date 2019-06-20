Historic North Carolina club could see new ownership

The Excelsior Club, a historic building in Charlotte that served the black community during the era of segregation, has a potential buyer after more than two years of uncertainty.

News outlets report a broker for the building's current owner, state Rep. Carla Cunningham, confirmed the property was under contract. The broker declined to identify the buyer or price. They did say the potential buyer is interested in preserving the location rather than demolishing it.

The club closed its doors in 2016 after more than 70 years in business and has since sat in disrepair. It was listed for sale at $1.5 million in April, and was placed on a list of the country's most endangered historic places in May.

News outlets say Cunningham rejected previous offers for falling under the asking price.