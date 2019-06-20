Business
GOP senators in Oregon poised to walk out over cap and trade
It looks like Republicans in the Oregon Senate will again walk out to thwart majority Democrats' goals, this time attempting to block a sweeping plan to address climate change.
Three Republican state senators confirmed to Oregon Public Broadcasting Thursday morning that many of their colleagues would be absent from the Capitol when a Senate floor session begins at 11 a.m., likely denying the chamber a quorum.
Democrats want to pass cap and trade, a free market solution to lower industrial greenhouse gas emissions. Cap and trade is a top priority for Democrats, who view the program as a way to meet the state's emission goals.
Republicans walked out of the Senate earlier this session in protest of a school funding tax package. The standoff lasted four days, until the governor struck a deal to table legislation on gun control and vaccine requirements.
