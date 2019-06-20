Infantino asks FIFA deputies to OK Samoura for Africa role

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has asked his deputies to approve appointing secretary general Fatma Samoura to a temporary role to clean up African soccer.

Samoura would become FIFA General Delegate for Africa for an initial six months from August as part of an urgent audit of the Confederation of African Football on finances.

It comes with CAF President Ahmad, who goes by one name, embroiled in allegations of financial impropriety.

Infantino provided details of Samoura's proposed role in a letter Thursday to the Bureau of the FIFA Council, which features the regional confederation leaders who serve as vice presidents of the global governing body.

Samoura's role could be extended beyond the six months with the approval of FIFA and CAF.

Samoura, a Senegalese former United Nations official, became FIFA's first female secretary general in 2016 after Infantino's election.