7 school districts get grants to prepare, retain teachers
Seven Illinois school districts have received state grants to promote teacher preparation and retention.
The Illinois State Board of Education announced Educator Effectiveness grants totaling $1 million on Tuesday.
Four districts will receive grants encouraging leadership roles for new teachers to promote retention. Bunker Hill School District 8 and Altamont District 10 will receive $75,000 each. Calumet District 132 in Calumet Park and Township High School District 214 in Arlington Heights will receive $50,000 apiece.
Three districts working with universities to ensure teacher preparation get $50,000 grants. North Chicago District 187 will work with National Louis University; Woodstock District 200 with Aurora University; and the Chicago Public Schools with Roosevelt University.
Implementation grants of $200,000 are available in the second year for these districts.
