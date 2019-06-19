Business
Indiana farmers near planting completion after wet spring
Indiana farmers are getting closer to completing the crop planting that's been badly delayed by this spring's frequent rains.
The newest U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows 84% percent of Indiana's expected corn crop was planted at the start of this week. That's up from just 31% from two weeks ago but the state's five-year average would have all the corn crop planted.
Farmers in neighboring states are also struggling. Illinois has 88% of its corn crop planted, while Ohio is only has 68% completed.
Agriculture officials say the wet spring has forced some farmers to consider switching corn acreage to other crops.
The latest report lists 64% of Indiana's soybean crop as planted, up from 17% two weeks ago. The state's five-year average is 94% for soybean planting.
