New York to adopt aggressive emission reduction goals

New York would adopt some of the nation's most aggressive emission reduction goals under a proposal worked out by state leaders and set for a vote in the state Legislature Tuesday night.

Under the proposal, New York would generate 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2040 and reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050. The bill requires the remaining 15% to be offset through practices intended to compensate for emissions, such as the planting of trees.

The bill would also create intermediate-term goals and mandate regular progress reports to ensure emission reductions are on track to meet the target.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who negotiated the proposal with top lawmakers, said it would give New York the nation's best plan to address the causes of climate change.

"Climate change is the issue of our lifetime, frankly," Cuomo said on public radio Tuesday morning. "I want the most aggressive goal in the country... I don't think that we have a realistic option."

Members of the Democrat-led Senate and Assembly planned to debate and vote on the measure late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Once approved, New York's emissions reduction targets would surpass those set in other states, including California and Hawaii, which have both pledged to generate 100% of their energy from renewable sources by 2045.

Hitting them will require the state to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar while also encouraging greater energy efficiency.

Environmental advocates who pushed for the proposal called it a good start, though they cautioned more work will be required. Cuomo has already set similar targets through administrative regulation, but putting them in state law would make it harder for future administrations to weaken the mandate.

"We hope the commitment we won for New York encourages other states to follow our lead in setting economy-wide, legally mandated emissions targets," said NY Renews, a coalition of 180 different environmental and community groups that had pushed for the bill. Still, the coalition wasn't completely satisfied, and criticized Cuomo and lawmakers for dropping some provisions from the bill, including one that would have set aside funds for workforce training for renewable energy and energy efficiency jobs.

Some advocates took a harder line. Eric Weltman, senior organizer at Food & Water Watch, blamed Cuomo for "watering down" the bill, which he said should have included provisions such as an outright ban on new fossil fuel power plants and pipelines.

"This legislation would move New York in the right direction, but much too slowly," he said. "The climate crisis demands that New York do more and faster to move off fossil fuels."

The provision allowing companies to use offsets to meet emissions goals is a victory for the Business Council of New York State, the state's largest business organization. Darren Suarez, director of government relations for the organization, said that requiring businesses to eliminate 100% of carbon emissions — without allowing for offsets — could have forced some companies to leave New York.

"This legislation proposes to refocus the entire economy," Suarez said. "There is a significant amount at stake."

Lawmakers also worked to strike a deal on proposals to legalize marijuana before they adjourn for the year later this week.

There's broad support for legalization in both the Senate and Assembly, but several unresolved issues could prevent lawmakers from voting on pot before they adjourn.

They include debates over expunging decades of past criminal records of people charged with pot possession and whether communities disproportionately impacted by decades of the war on drugs should get a greater share of funding from pot taxes. Another question involves whether counties (or possibly cities and towns) should be allowed to opt out of hosting a pot dispensary, or whether local communities should instead have to opt in.

Lawmakers have crafted different bills in the hopes of striking the right compromise. But so far, no one proposal seems to be gaining traction. Lawmakers had planned to adjourn Wednesday, but could stay later in the week if they believe they're close to a deal that could pass.

"Different people think different things on the number of members who are ready to support it," Cuomo said on public radio Tuesday morning.

A bill unveiled earlier this week takes a more minimalistic approach by proposing to eliminate most remaining criminal penalties for personal pot possession and use. That measure also includes a provision allowing people with pot arrests on their record to seek expungement. But expungement wouldn't be automatic.

That idea was quickly rejected by a coalition of groups pushing for a more comprehensive legalization bill, including Citizen Action of New York, the Drug Policy Alliance, VOCAL-NY and the Working Families Party.

"We call on you to bring marijuana justice to New York state by passing comprehensive legislation that legalizes marijuana, creates an equitable and well-regulated industry, provides for automatic expungement and reinvests funds in communities most harmed by marijuana prohibition," the group wrote in a joint statement.