Recent Kansas editorials

The Lawrence Journal-World, June 16

USDA decision produces a win for science and Kansas City

There is nothing special about the science of Washington, D.C., a city that long ago put hot air at the top of the periodic table of elements.

People should remember that as they fret over a pending move from Washington to Kansas City of two key research divisions of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Several scientific groups, lawmakers and union bosses connected to the nation's capital were decrying the announcement that the USDA's Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture will move to the Kansas City area this fall.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"This is a blatant attack on science and will especially hurt farmers, ranchers and eaters at a particularly vulnerable time," The Associated Press quoted Mike Lavender, a senior manager for the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Yes, only good science can be done in Washington, D.C. That must be why there is such unanimity in Congress on global warming.

Kansas City economic development leaders, members of the Kansas and Missouri congressional delegations and, yes, the Trump administration, deserve congratulations for working to move the USDA divisions to the heart of agriculture country. You know, Trump was not wrong when he said that Washington, D.C., had become a swamp. He just is wrong about the science of cleaning it up. Invective is not the key ingredient in that formula — just as politics is not a part of the scientific process.

You can argue that politics has been one of the more destructive forces in scientific understanding in America. A cancer of political beliefs consuming proven facts is spreading across the country. But the tumor resides in Washington, D.C. Why should we believe such a city is somehow uniquely suited to be a center for objective research and scientific discovery?

Even if you don't buy that theory, there is an argument to be made that the consolidation of all our federal agencies in Washington, D.C., increases the cost of big government. All the agencies compete for the same office space, the same workers, the same housing. Washington, D.C., has become one of the most expensive cities in the country. Maybe when the country was founded there was a great necessity for all of government's appendages to be next to each other. But technology makes it easier than ever to communicate. Is it still efficient to locate so much of our government in such a high-cost area? Maybe part of cleaning up government involves spreading it out.

Yes, there will be some transition pains. Not all of USDA's current employees will want to make the move to Kansas City. Some good employees will be lost. That's a trade-off that happens with any relocation of a business or organization. But researchers will benefit by being closer to agriculture. Synergies that are only imagined in Washington will become real in Kansas City.

Of course, people in the Kansas City area don't need much convincing that this move is a good one. The two divisions are expected to bring 550 jobs to Kansas City — exact location of the offices haven't been announced yet — and U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri said many of the jobs would pay between $80,000 and $100,000 a year.

The moves give Kansas City a legitimate chance to position itself as the leading agricultural city in America. A corridor that stretches from Manhattan to Columbia, Mo., already is the leader in the animal sciences industry, with about 300 such firms located in the region. Being the ag capital of America may not be as flashy as Silicon Valley's status as the tech capital, but agriculture is an extremely solid business. Eating is not a fad.

Communities across the region, including Lawrence, should work together to build upon this growing synergy. The University of Kansas' pharmacy school, for example, does a lot of research that also can be useful to the animal sciences field.

In fact, there are a tremendous number of high-tech and scientific opportunities with the agriculture industry. Figuring out how to feed a growing world population will take lots of science.

For all the Washington, D.C., worry-warts, rest assured, we understand science here. If you don't believe us, we have proof. It shows up on your dinner plate every day.

_____

The Wichita Eagle, June 14

It's smart for Kansas court to retain control of school-funding lawsuit

The Supreme Court's message to Kansas lawmakers on Friday was straightforward and justifiable:

You're good for now. But we'll be watching you.

The court said the Kansas Legislature's plan to increase annual school funding by $525 million a year is constitutional. But it stopped short of dismissing the case altogether — with good reason.

Justices want to make sure lawmakers follow through on their promises.

That's a smart move, given the Legislature's years-long history of complying and then reneging on its constitutional requirement to provide suitable funding for education.

After reaching agreement on school funding in a case called the Montoy decision in 2006, for example, lawmakers reneged and cut funding, prompting the current Gannon case.

It's smart for the Kansas Supreme Court to retain control of the Gannon lawsuit this time around to ensure lawmakers follow through on their funding plan. That's the appropriate role of the court, despite arguments from some who have pushed for a constitutional amendment to restrain it.

Meanwhile, it's crucial that school districts suing the state — including Wichita — refocus on using their additional money to attack the numerous challenges facing public schools.

During a recent report to the Wichita school board, Susan Willis, the district's chief financial officer, showed a large yellow Pac-Man labeled "wants and needs" preparing to gobble up tiny dots that represented the $19.6 million in additional funding headed their way.

It's a fitting characterization. The bulk of last year's $18 million in additional funding went to a long-overdue pay raise for Wichita teachers. This year, contract negotiation teams have discussed an even larger, 6 percent, salary increase.

Salary and benefit packages that attract and retain great teachers is a legitimate starting point. But the district also hopes to tackle classroom behavior issues, increase the graduation rate, offer students more college credits and expand pre-kindergarten programs — all of which require additional resources.

It's up to the real stakeholders in public schools — students and their families — to push for effective programs and hold districts accountable for how they spend public dollars.

Friday's ruling marks a potential finish line for the interminable Gannon lawsuit. Let's hope it also marks the start of both sides owning their responsibility, moving forward and focusing on kids.

_____

The Kansas City Star, June 16

Kansas Democrats are making voting easier in their 2020 presidential primary

In next year's presidential primary, Kansas Democrats will be test-driving a balloting process called ranked-choice voting that should increase turnout and be plain old good for our democracy.

This is how you'd run an election if you actually wanted the fullest possible participation and fairest possible representation, and we hope it catches on around the country.

This method of voting makes a "wasted" vote impossible.

Here's how it will work: On Saturday, May 2, Democratic voters in Kansas will rank their first, second and third choices — all the way down to 24th, or however many presidential candidates are on the ballot.

If your top pick gets less than 15% of all of the first-choice votes, then those votes are redistributed to second-choice candidates, and so on, until only those candidates with 15% or more of the votes are still in the running. Delegates are awarded proportionally among these candidates, rather than in a winner-take-all system.

The Kansas Democrats are doing other things to make voting as simple as possible: They're holding the primary on a Saturday, at voting centers across the state.

They're allowing same-day registration and allowing 17-year-olds who will be 18 by the general election in November to vote in the primary.

State law requires voters to show a photo ID. But those registering that day will be given a federal voter registration form that does not require the same proof of citizenship — a birth certificate, for instance — that the state forms do.

So at least for now, the chaos of the Democratic caucus is a thing of the past in Kansas, and good riddance.

Now, voters who want to skip the speeches can vote, vamoose and get on with their lives.

Kansas Republicans are considering canceling their caucus altogether next year, even though President Donald Trump does have at least one primary challenger in former Massachusetts governor William Weld.

Ranked choice voting is an antidote to anti-democratic efforts to make voter registration harder, suppress the vote, overturn the clear will of the voters on ballot initiatives like Clean Missouri and like Florida's historic recent decision to allow restore voting rights to those who've served time. (Now, the Sunshine State is trying to effectively nullify that vote by saying that a felon can only get his voting rights back by paying "all fines, fees and restitution" — fines so onerous that this new requirement amounts to an electoral debtor's prison.)

The May 2 primary in Kansas comes so late in the nominating process — a full three months after the earliest contest — that it may not matter much in terms of picking the 2020 Democratic nominee. But in showing how a presidential primary could and should be run, Kansas might be doing something that's just as important.