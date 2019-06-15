Legislators look at Wyoming ag college oversight

Members of a legislative committee are considering ways to increase oversight of programming and funding for the University of Wyoming's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee this past week directed legislative staff to draft a bill that would require the College of Agriculture to directly report its revenue and expenditures each year to the Joint Appropriations Committee and agriculture committee.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that committee members expressed frustration that the college faced disproportionate cuts after the budget cuts made by the university in 2016.

Interim Dean Mark Stayton says the college's staffing has dropped by 57 positions since 2015 and another 89 temporary positions have also been lost.