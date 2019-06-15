Monument will honor civil rights activists in Mississippi

In this Wednesday June 12, 2019 photo, Natchez, Miss., Mayor Darryl Grennell looks through the Proud to Take a Stand summary in Natchez, Miss. the monument will honor civil rights activists who were arrested in 1965 and taken to a notorious prison where they were held several days without being put on trial. Nicole Hester

Workers in Mississippi have started installing the foundation for a monument honoring civil rights activists who were arrested in 1965 and taken to a notorious prison where they were held several days without being put on trial.

The Natchez Democrat reports the "Proud to Take a Stand" monument is being built near a spot in downtown Natchez where the mostly young black protesters were held before being taken to the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Mayor Darryl Grennell says his father, Jonathan Grennell, was among the protesters arrested while marching for civil rights. They did not have a permit, as was then required by a city ordinance. The rule was later declared unconstitutional.

Grennell says he'd like to have the monument finished by Oct. 2, the anniversary of the march.