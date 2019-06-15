Committee sends nearly $10B budget plan to RI House

A Rhode Island legislative committee has approved a nearly $10 billion state budget that would expand free public school pre-kindergarten and add six new medical marijuana dispensaries.

The House Finance Committee approved the budget for fiscal year 2020 late Friday. The full House is expected to take up the spending plan next week.

Lawmakers say the budget would provide an additional 270 pre-k seats.

It doesn't include Gov. Gina Raimondo's proposal to expand the state's free tuition program that's currently offered at the Community College of Rhode Island to recent high school graduates.

Under the budget, digital downloads and streaming services like Netflix would be subject to sales tax. It would also exempt feminine hygiene products from the sales tax.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello called the measure a "pro-business, pro-consumer budget."