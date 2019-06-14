Top dog: Shares of online pet store Chewy soar in debut

It's raining cats and dogs on Wall Street.

Chewy, the online seller of pet food and squeaky toys, went public Friday and its shares soared 71%.

The stock's rise values the 8-year-old company at $15 billion.

Demand for the initial public offering has been high. Chewy raised just over $1 billion, with 46.5 million shares sold at $22 each. That's above what the company had expected.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At midday Friday, its shares were trading at $37.71.

Chewy may bring to mind the failed online pet stores of the 1990s, but a lot has changed since the days of Pets.com. People are accustomed to buying nearly anything online. And pets are more pampered: Americans spent $72.6 billion on their furry pals last year, more than triple the amount spent two decades ago.