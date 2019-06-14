Markets Right Now: Stocks fall on fresh concerns about trade

FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo specialist Anthony Rinaldi, left, and trader Fred DeMarco work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 14. AP Photo

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Stocks are falling at midday Friday amid more concerns about the business impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Technology shares dropped after chip maker Broadcom reduced its 2019 revenue forecast by $2 billion, saying customers are trimming orders because of the trade tensions, including U.S. curbs on sales to Chinese telecom company Huawei.

Broadcom shares fell 6.7%. Other chipmakers dropped as well. Advanced Micro Devices fell 3.7%.

Energy stocks dropped a day after leading the market higher.

The S&P 500 index dropped 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,883.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 43 points, or 0.2%, to 26,063. The Nasdaq fell 45 points, or 0.6%, to 7,791.

Despite a choppy week of trading, the major indexes are all up more than 4% for the month of June.

___

