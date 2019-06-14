Sheriff’s sergeant fired for racial slur, sexual harassment

A Spokane County sheriff's sergeant has been fired after an internal investigation found he talked of killing black people and sexually harassed female coworkers.

The Spokesman-Review reports Sgt. Jeff Thurman was fired Thursday after 18 years with the sheriff's office.

He was accused of starting a phone conversation with another deputy by asking: "You ready to kill some (racial slur) tonight or what?"

The sheriff's office says Thurman was off duty in December 2016 when called the other deputy, who answered the call using a Bluetooth speaker while parked beside a third deputy in a separate patrol car. Both deputies heard Thurman's remark.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thurman was scheduled to meet with Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich Thursday and was fired after providing a written statement and not showing up.

Thurman was placed on paid leave May 8, shortly after a complaint about the remark was made.