Indiana farmers make planting progress but still behind pace

Indiana farmers made a lot of progress this past week in crop planting even as constant spring rains leave them far behind normal.

A new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows 67% percent of Indiana's expected corn crop is now planted. That's more than double the 31% as of June 2 but down from the five-year average of 98% being planted.

The figures have Indiana trailing most states in corn planting, with Ohio's 50% at the lowest level.

The report lists 42% of Indiana's soybean crop as planted, up from 17% a week before. The state's five-year average is 89% for soybean planting.

Purdue University agriculture professor Michael Langemeier say corn planting after early June is risky because it leaves a shorter growing season.