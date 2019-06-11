SC utility gives official deadline to back up criticism

A small drinking water utility in South Carolina has given a local official a deadline to support her claims that it sometimes provides muddy and sediment-filled water.

The State reports Jenkinsville Water Co. gave Fairfield County Councilwoman Bertha Goins until Friday to provide facts supporting the claims or admit she has no evidence. The utility says it will sue Goins for defamation if she misses the deadline.

This is the second time the utility has threatened to sue Goins this year for what it says are "false and misleading statements."

County Attorney Tommy Morgan previously has said the utility's lawsuit would be baseless.