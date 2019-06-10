Google plans $17M office expansions in Detroit, Ann Arbor

Google is committing to spend $17 million to upgrade and expand offices in Detroit and Ann Arbor, a move the tech giant says will give it the capacity to "significantly" increase its Michigan workforce in coming years.

Google has more than 600 employees statewide.

The company announced it plans Monday at a "Grow with Google" workshop in Taylor, while declining to say how many jobs it may add.

Google says once the office expansions are done, its footprint will total more than 260,000 square feet across Michigan.

The announcement was applauded by elected officials such as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Gary Peters.

Google's workshops focus on improving small businesses' online presence with digital skills. Additional workshops are being held in Grand Rapids and Jackson this week.