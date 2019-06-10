Price of gasoline in Rhode Island drops 5 cents per gallon

The price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped a nickel.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve regular is selling for an average of $2.76 per gallon in Rhode Island, 5 cents lower than last week.

That price is 2 cents higher than the national average and 19 cents lower per gallon than the Rhode Island price a year ago.

AAA found regular selling for as low as $2.54 per gallon to as high as $2.89.

Lloyd Albert, AAA's senior vice president, says refinery utilization in the U.S. is at its highest level since January, resulting in enough supplies to meet consumer demand.