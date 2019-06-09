House, Senate negotiators split dividend debate from budget

House and Senate negotiators have agreed to separate from the budget the dividend paid to Alaskans from the state's oil-wealth fund in an effort to speed the budget's passage.

Disagreement over the dividend had snarled efforts to finalize a state operating budget with the start of the new fiscal year looming on July 1.

The idea behind untangling the two is to deal with the dividend separately. Whether agreement on this year's dividend can be reached by the end of the special session remains to be seen.

Special sessions are limited to 30 days. That threshold would be reached on Friday.

Negotiators finished their work Saturday, hours after giving notice of their meeting, with two minority members, Republican Rep. Cathy Tilton and Democratic Sen. Donny Olson, opposing splitting off the dividend. The House and Senate still must vote on the plan.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, speaking with reporters recently, did not say if he'd accept a budget separate from a dividend. "We're gonna cross that bridge when we come to it," he said, noting earlier there has been plenty of time to work on both issues.

Dunleavy has maintained that a long-standing dividend calculation that has not been followed the last three years should be followed and should not be changed without a vote of the people. The estimated size of checks that would be paid this year to qualified residents under a full dividend is about $3,000.

Dividends are paid using Alaska Permanent Fund earnings, which lawmakers last year also began using to help cover government expenses amid an ongoing budget deficit.

Some agree with Dunleavy's position, while others see a full payout as irresponsible. Some have expressed willingness to pay a full dividend this year if changes are made to the calculation going forward.

The Senate by one vote last week voted down a full dividend, with a prominent supporter of a full payout, Republican Sen. Mike Shower, absent. Shower has cited work obligations for his absence. The measure could be resurrected for another vote.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, a Dillingham independent, said there will be a dividend this year.

"I'm confident it's going to be as large as we can possibly make it, but it's got to be a permanent fund dividend that's a product of compromise between the House and the Senate," he said Friday.

The budget proposal would transfer billions of dollars from permanent fund earnings, which can be spent, to the fund's principal, which has constitutional protections. Supporters of the move cast it as a way to prevent the money from being carelessly spent. But Olson worried about whisking too much money away and ensuring there is sufficient money available in case it's needed for state services.

Senate Finance Committee co-chair Sen. Bert Stedman, a Sitka Republican, said the move would still allow "ample funds" for "whatever dividend amount we so choose this year" and enough for next year's dividend regardless of the amount. He said the fund has "huge earning capacities." The total fund, including the earnings reserve, was valued at $65 billion at the end of April.

As for the budget overall, while it rejects some of the deep cuts proposed by Dunleavy, it still includes reductions to areas like the university system, Medicaid and the state ferry system.