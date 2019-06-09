DOT replaces bridge spans over I-95 ahead of schedule

Gov Ned Lamont says the Connecticut Department of Transportation has successfully replaced two bridge spans near Interstate 95 in Stamford, a project that required the highway to close over two consecutive weekends.

The Democrat announced Sunday the work had been completed, noting how the agency's "flawless efforts resulted in no significant traffic delays" in what's normally a heavily congested region.

The project involved demolishing spans that carry Route 1 over I-95 and then sliding in new replacement spans, using a construction method known as accelerated bridge construction. According to initial plans, all traffic had to be detoured off I-95 at exit 9, beginning at 11 p.m. both weekends and ending at 5 a.m. on both Mondays. But DOT crews were able to reopen hours ahead of schedule on each Sunday.