Judge: School district violated transgender students’ rights

A federal judge has found that an Indiana school district violated a transgender student's civil rights by not allowing him to use male bathrooms at school.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation last year after the teenager was told to use the female bathroom or bathrooms in the nurse's office.

He was told he would face discipline for using men's bathrooms without permission.

But a judge ruled Friday the district's actions violated the student's Fourteenth Amendment civil rights protections.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the judge also found the district violated the federal Title IX law by allowing transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms but not bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity.

The district's attorney says it respectfully disagrees with the ruling.