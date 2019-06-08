2 killed when small plane crashes on Long Island

Authorities say a small plane has crashed on Long Island, killing both people on board.

The Federal Aviation Authority said in a statement that the Beechcraft A36 plane crashed in Southold, New York at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell said the two people on board were killed. Their names were not immediately released.

Newsday reported that the plane crashed in a field at the Harbes Family Farm.

The FAA said it will investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.