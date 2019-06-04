Mexico says it sees good chance of avoiding 5% US tariff

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, center, departs a news conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, as part of a Mexican delegation in Washington for talks following trade tariff threats from the Trump Administration. AP Photo

Mexico says it thinks there's likely to be an agreement Wednesday with the United States that will avoid a 5% tariff on Mexican goods announced last week by President Donald Trump.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters Tuesday that despite his optimism, his team also will be ready for a non-agreement scenario.

Ebrard arrived in Washington last weekend to meet Wednesday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh). Mexico calls the potential tariff hurtful to both economies and useless to slow down the flow of Central Americans migrating north.

The diplomatic counteroffensive launched by Mexico this week includes a Tuesday meeting of trade negotiator Jesus Seade with U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer.

Trump says he'll impose the tariff beginning June 10 to force Mexico to keep mostly Central American migrants from crossing into the U.S.