Gov. Kelly supports changes in state employee insurance

Gov. Laura Kelly's administration is considering changes — and possible reductions — in health insurance premiums for state employees, who faced premium increases of more than 30% for three consecutive years under Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's administration.

At the same time that employees' health care premiums were increasing, the state reduced its contribution to the state employee health insurance fund to cover shortfalls in the state budget, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported .

"I'm deeply troubled by what we have learned about the mismanagement of the state employee health insurance plan over the last four years," said Kelly, a Democrat who took office in January. "We have been reviewing options to give state employees some relief from the year-over-year increases and will be implementing changes."

During the past five years, premium payments by state employees with policies that included spouse or family ballooned 115.5% — 36.7% in 2016, 30.4% in 2017, 31.7% in 2018 and 16.7% in 2019. Premium increases for state retirees in the health insurance system went up 74.1%.

On Monday, the Kansas State Employees Health Care Commission will consider premium adjustments for 2020 that include up to a 6% rate reduction for participants with plans that include a spouse or family. Options for employee-only plans range from no increase to a 3.5% reduction. At the same time, the state employer contribution to the fund could increase 3.5% to 7%.

State Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, a Republican who was elected in November, said she was shocked by the insurance premium numbers in the last five years.

"Health insurance used to be a reason for people to work for the state," she said. "Now, it's a reason not to work for the state."

Sarah LaFrenz, president of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, said 7,300 Kansas employees in 300 job classifications represented by her organization were severely impacted by health insurance decisions in the Brownback era.

"It was a de facto pay cut every single time," she said. "It makes it so it is unaffordable to work for the state of Kansas."

Rep. Tom Cox, a Shawnee Republican and vice chairman of the House Insurance Committee, said masking state budget cuts by raising premiums was "bad public policy."

The idea of raising state insurance contributions and reducing employee insurance rates should be considered but the cost has to be considered.

"It's a great idea if we can afford it. We can't just do things like that because it sounds good," he said.