Business
Book sales are steady, but tariffs are on publishers’ minds
Thousands gathered to talk about upcoming books, hear from favorite authors and review the current market at the industry convention BookExpo and the fan-based BookCon.
Industry executives including Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy agree sales overall are "solid," if not dynamic.
But publishing also faces a variety of troubling unknowns and adjustments. Barnes & Noble, the country's largest physical book retailer, has been struggling for years. One of the largest distributors, Baker & Taylor, is ending its retail business.
The most immediate concern is President Donald Trump's threatened 25% tariff on some $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, including those from the country's printing facilities. For years, U.S. publishers have relied on China for low-cost, high-capacity printing.
