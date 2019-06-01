Bering Air donates airplane to UAF student mechanics program

An Alaska commuter airline has donated an aircraft for training student mechanics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Bering Air Inc. donated a 1978 King Air 200 to UAF's Community and Technical College.

Associate professor Kevin Alexander says it's the first large commercial aircraft donation since the facility received a FedEx 727 jet in 2013.

Alexander says it's much smaller than the jet but large for an aircraft serving rural Alaska.

He says the King Air 200 will be a huge improvement over equipment the program now has.

The airplane has logged 22,840 flight hours and more than 6 million miles (9.7 million kilometers) flown.

Bering Air officials say the airplane completed thousands of medevac flights, charter flights and flights to Russia.