Hot, dry spring worrying south Alabama farmers

The hot, dry spring is worrying farmers in southeast Alabama.

Curry Parker of Headland tells WSFA-TV that he is trying to protect his corn crop with irrigation amid days with high temperatures in the 90s. But young plants are delicate, and it's been nearly three weeks without rain in the area.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says nearly half of Alabama is experiencing abnormally dry conditions or a moderate drought, and the driest areas include land around Parker's farm.

The ground is dry and plants are brown. Agronomist William Birdsong says the excessive heat can affect corn by killing pollen, and the result is badly reduced crop yields.

Temperatures are predicted to remain in the mid- to upper 90s in southeast Alabama through mid-June.