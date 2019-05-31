SC restaurant pays 9 workers $92K in back wages after probe

A Mexican restaurant in South Carolina had to pay nine employees $92,670 in back wages following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division.

WSPA-TV reports the investigation found that LCV Jalisco Inc., operating as El Jalisco Mexican Restaurant in Simpsonville, violated the minimum wage, overtime and record-keeping requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Authorities say the company failed to pay two servers any wages and employed them to work only for tips. The division also found that the company failed to pay employees time-and-a-half for any hours worked over 40 hours in a workweek.

The investigation also found that the restaurant failed to maintain accurate records of how many hours employees worked and failed to display a FLSA poster at the restaurant.