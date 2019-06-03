Baxter County Courthouse decorated with blue, gold banners

In this Monday, May 20, 2019 photo, a recent projects by two groups have given the Baxter County Courthouse square a splash of color with Mountain Home-branded banners and hanging baskets of flowers in Mountain Home, Ark. Scott Liles

The Baxter County Courthouse square now sports new blue-and-gold banners and hanging baskets of flowers thanks to the beautification efforts of two local groups.

Members of the Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Leadership class purchased the 22 flags and that have recently been hung around the downtown square. Every year, each Leadership class develops and implements a class project to help improve the quality of life in the Twin Lakes Area, The Baxter Bulletin reported.

The Quality of Place action team with Baxter County Forward, a group of business and civic leaders tasked with encouraging area growth, purchased the 16 flower baskets recently displayed around the square.

"We approached the mayor and asked to work with him on ways to make the downtown square more beautiful," said Jason Simons, digital media manager with Arkansas State University-Mountain Home and a member of the 2019 Chamber Leadership class.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The flower baskets represent one facet of a beatification program planned by the Quality of Place action team. Some other items on the group's agenda include installing benches and planters around the square; power washing the front of businesses on the square and installing colored lights to illuminate the courthouse.

"When we started brainstorming what our goals would be, we focused on the square," said Jeff Quick, CEO of the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas and co-chair of the Quality of Place team. "We wanted to find some inexpensive ways to brighten the area."

The banners feature a dark blue, light blue and gold color scheme and features the City of Mountain Home logo in the center. The word "Welcome" rests above the city's logo, while "City of Mountain Home" is displayed below. The all-weather banners are expected to last several years.

The Quality of Place action team purchased the flower baskets from the Mountain Home High School FFA during the club's plant sale in April. The baskets are reusable and will be replanted with fresh flowers next spring.

Both projects were funded by donations from local businesses. Elaine Essary, outreach and development coordinator at Hospice of the Ozarks, said the Leadership class held a meeting with downtown merchants and showed them a mock-up of what the banners would look like.

"We thought if we told them in person and gave them pictures it would help," she said.

Members of the 2019 Chamber Leadership class include: Elizabeth Anderson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Elaine Essary, Hospice of the Ozarks; Adeana Estoll, Donald W. Reynolds Library; Sam Haney, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Chris Pinson, Baxter Healthcare; Jeanie Richmond, Reliance Healthcare; Devin Rodgers, Jordan Marina; Jason Simons, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home; and Joe Wyatt, Baxter Healthcare.

Members of Baxter County Forward's Quality of Place action team include: Kelsey Bertel, Cove Coffee; Sonny Elliott, The Baxter Bulletin; Kim Crow Sheaner, Donald W. Reynolds Library; Ashley Havens, State Farm Insurance; Mollie Morgan, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home; Danielle Pugsley, Mountain Home High School; and Jeff Quick, Food Bank of North Central Arkansas.

The Chamber's Leadership class runs from August to June. Monthly sessions focus on subjects like teambuilding, civics, communication, local history/tourism, government, healthcare, media, local industry, education and law enforcement.

___

Information from: The Baxter Bulletin, http://www.baxterbulletin.com

An AP Member Exchange shared by The Baxter Bulletin.