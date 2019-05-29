North Dakota rail inspection extended, may be permanent

North Dakota will continue to employ railroad safety inspectors to monitor crude oil shipments for at least two more years.

The state-run rail safety pilot program that supplements federal oversight of oil train traffic began four years ago but was set to expire in July.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation this month that extends the program through 2021.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says he believes the program will eventually become permanent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The program includes two rail safety inspectors to supplement inspections by the Federal Railroad Administration.

The idea had been a campaign platform for Republican Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak.

Since the program's inception in 2015, Fedorchak says state inspectors have found about 6,000 "defects" on tracks and railroad rolling stock, resulting in more than 90 violations.