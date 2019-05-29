Lawyers say detainees tortured in Turkish police custody

A lawyers' group says five former Turkish foreign ministry employees were tortured while in police custody.

The Ankara Bar Association said late Tuesday that five of six detainees interviewed reported being stripped, beaten and threatened with object rape.

They are among 249 former ministry staff detained last week, suspected of cheating on the ministry's entrance exams and of links to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of masterminding a 2016 coup attempt.

Ankara police denied the allegations, saying detainees had daily medical check-ups and no ill treatment had been documented.

In a crackdown following the coup attempt, over 130,000 civil servants were fired through emergency decrees and trials are pending for 77,000 people arrested for alleged links to Gulen and other outlawed groups.