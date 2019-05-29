The Latest: Huawei says not right for FedEx to divert cargo

A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Chinese tech giant Huawei filed a motion in U.S. court Wednesday challenging the constitutionality of a law that limits its sales of telecom equipment, the latest action in an ongoing clash with the U.S. government. AP Photo

The Latest on Huawei's motion challenging the constitutionality of a law that limits U.S. sales of its telecom equipment (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Huawei says it is in communication with FedEx and will mount a legal defense if it finds its rights were infringed on following the diversion of packages.

Huawei chief legal officer Song Liuping told reporters Wednesday that the company was aware of FedEx's apology over the incident.

Four packages containing paper work were found to have been diverted to FedEx headquarters in the U.S. instead of being delivered to Huawei offices in Asia.

Song says, "I don't think it is right for any company to intercept or detain individual documents or information. If our rights were truly infringed upon, we have the legal rights to defend ourselves."

FedEx apologized and said the packages were misrouted accidentally. It said the company wasn't told by anyone to divert the packages.

The missed deliveries are drawing unusual attention because of speculation that they're related to rising trade tensions and new U.S. sanctions on Huawei.

Huawei officials have questioned whether the diversions were purely accidental.

___

10:40 a.m.

Chinese tech giant Huawei has filed a motion in U.S. court challenging the constitutionality of a law that limits its sales of telecom equipment.

The action Wednesday is the latest in an ongoing clash between Huawei and the U.S. government, which claims the Chinese telecom company poses a threat to international cybersecurity.

Huawei's chief legal officer Song Liuping announced Wednesday that Huawei has filed a motion for summary judgment asking the court to rule on whether it is constitutional for the U.S. to implement a military spending provision that bars the government and its contractors from using Huawei equipment.

Huawei launched its suit in Plano, Texas, its U.S. headquarters, in March.

The biggest global maker of network equipment is fighting a U.S. campaign to persuade allies to shun the company.