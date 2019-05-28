Judge rejects Washington state game farm dismissal request

A federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss an animal mistreatment lawsuit against a Washington state wildlife farm, giving an initial victory to animal rights activists.

Peninsula Daily News reported Tuesday that the Animal Legal Defense Fund sued Olympic Game Farm in December, saying the Sequim-area business is in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

The lawsuit asks the court to require the drive-thru wildlife exhibit 95 miles (153 kilometers) northwest of Tacoma to give its endangered or threatened species to a sanctuary.

The decision allows the lawsuit to move forward.

The Game Farm filed the motion in March to dismiss state public nuisance and animal cruelty claims.

The judge says the farm already acknowledged violating state law by possessing Roosevelt elk.