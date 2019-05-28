Monday Sports in Brief

HOCKEY

BOSTON (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored to break a third-period tie and assisted on another goal to help the Boston Bruins rally from a two-goal deficit and beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Tuukka Rask stopped 18 shots for Boston, which fell behind 2-0 on goals from Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko. But the Bruins outshot the Blues 18-3 in the second period — and 38-20 in the game — to take the opener in the best-of-seven series.

Brad Marchand added an empty netter to clinch it.

Forty-nine years after Bobby Orr flew through the air following his Cup-clinching goal against St. Louis in the 1970 final, Boston defensemen Connor Clifton and Charlie McAvoy scored in the second period to tie it.

Jordan Binnington made 34 saves for the Blues, who haven't been back to the final since then.

Game 2 is Wednesday night.

BOSTON (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Monday the league will consider expanded video review after some high-profile missed calls during the playoffs.

During his annual speech prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Bettman said general managers will discuss potential expansion of video review next month. He didn't even wait for questions from reporters to address the issue that has been something of a cloud over this postseason.

"The ability to review and parse plays down to the millisecond has become both a blessing and a curse," Bettman said. "If we are to extend video replay, and we will be looking at that possibility, we must find the right balance when it comes to how much more to use and when to use it without affecting the flow, pace and excitement of our game. ...

With Vegas leading 3-0 in Game 7 in the first round, Cody Eakin was assessed a major penalty for a hit on San Jose's Joe Pavelski that the league later told the Golden Knights was not the right call. The Sharks scored four times on the ensuing major penalty and won 5-4 in overtime.

San Jose also won Game 3 of the Western Conference final after officials missed a hand pass immediately before the overtime winner. A hand pass is not subject to review, and Bettman said he, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, director of hockey operations Colin Campbell and director of officiating Stephen Walkom were all unhappy with what transpired.

Currently, only goals can be reviewed — either by the situation room in Toronto or by coach's challenge for offside or goaltender interference. Bettman did say the NHL likely won't go backward and reduce what can be reviewed.

BASEBALL

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Buckner, a star hitter who became known for making one of the most infamous plays in major league history, died Monday. He was 69.

He died after a long battle with Lewy body dementia, Buckner's family said in a statement. The disease causes Alzheimer's-like symptoms along with movement and other problems.

"Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life," his family said.

Buckner won an NL batting title, was an All-Star and got 2,715 hits in a 22-year career. He was long considered a gritty player, a gamer who would be welcome on any team. A reliable fielder, too.

But it was a little groundball in the 1986 World Series that forever changed his legacy.

Trying for their first crown since 1918, the Boston Red Sox led the New York Mets 5-3 going into the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 6 at Shea Stadium. The Mets tied it with two outs., then Mookie Wilson hit a trickler up the first base line that rolled through Buckner's legs, an error that let Ray Knight rush home from second base with the winning run.

The Red Sox lost 8-5 in Game 7, and their World Series drought continued until they won the championship in 2004.

HORSE RACING

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — The owner of Santa Anita is investigating whether new rules were followed before the 26th horse death at the Southern California racetrack.

Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding, was euthanized Sunday after injuring his left front leg in a race a day earlier. It was the third horse death in nine days and the 26th overall since the season began Dec. 26.

Stefan Friedman, a spokesman for The Stronach Group, told The Associated Press on Monday that the track's owner is looking into whether protocols were followed leading up to the gelding being euthanized.

Among the rules put in place since March, a trainer's veterinarian must sign off on a horse's fitness before the track's veterinarian also takes a look at the animal ahead of it training or racing.

Trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer, Kochees was pulled up by jockey Mario Gutierrez entering the top of the stretch in the 5 ½-furlong race. The gelding was vanned off the track and had a splint applied to his leg.